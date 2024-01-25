Black Swift Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHC. Aviva PLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 267,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 0.2 %
BHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 537,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,133. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $10.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch Health Companies
- What is a Special Dividend?
- What are fintech companies?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.