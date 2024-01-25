Black Swift Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHC. Aviva PLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 267,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 537,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,133. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

