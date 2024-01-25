Black Swift Group LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 18.9 %

LUMN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. 25,532,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,591,919. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

Insider Activity

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,134.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

