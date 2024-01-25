Black Swift Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,889,000 after purchasing an additional 178,211 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $918,324,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $324.44. 306,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.07. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $325.70. The company has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

