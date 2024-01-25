Black Swift Group LLC Cuts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Black Swift Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.15. 376,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,960. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.92. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $191.54.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

