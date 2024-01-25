Black Swift Group LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after purchasing an additional 862,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,371,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,744,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,301,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after buying an additional 323,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.01. The company had a trading volume of 217,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

