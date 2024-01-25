Black Swift Group LLC Increases Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Tidewater comprises 0.9% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Black Swift Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tidewater worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after buying an additional 121,346 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE:TDW traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $72.96. The company had a trading volume of 142,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $77.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.68). Tidewater had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $299.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

