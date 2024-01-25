Black Swift Group LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of BLCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.24. 80,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,711. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.68 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Further Reading

