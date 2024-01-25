Black Swift Group LLC Makes New $947,000 Investment in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 625.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter worth $49,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.41. The company had a trading volume of 46,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,759. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.68. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

