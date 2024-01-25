Black Swift Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE CCJ traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $46.36. 1,528,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,896,217. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.