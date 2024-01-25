Black Swift Group LLC Purchases 5,325 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.4% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $220,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $628.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $599.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $647.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.79 billion, a PE ratio of 114.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

