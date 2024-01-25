Black Swift Group LLC Purchases Shares of 19,200 iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBTE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,071,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 215.3% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,253,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,878,000 after purchasing an additional 855,833 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 655,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after buying an additional 169,092 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 411.2% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 135,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,702,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,907,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,784. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0915 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

