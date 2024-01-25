Black Swift Group LLC Sells 100,596 Shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC)

Black Swift Group LLC reduced its holdings in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,596 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income during the second quarter worth about $249,000.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $15.78.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.16%.

Eagle Point Income Profile

(Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.