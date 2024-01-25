Black Swift Group LLC Sells 49,925 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,925 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises 1.2% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 842,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

