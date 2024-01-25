Black Swift Group LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,421,000 after buying an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after buying an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,801,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,436,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,486,051. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.