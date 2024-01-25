Black Swift Group LLC Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 864,978 shares. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.32.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

