BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.84

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 8358060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BB

BlackBerry Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,082 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.