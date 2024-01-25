BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BMEZ traded up 0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 15.16. 195,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.75. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of 12.93 and a twelve month high of 17.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0909 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of 14.05 per share, with a total value of 116,657.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,438,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 202,857,314.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 3,239,380 shares of company stock worth $45,565,294 in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

