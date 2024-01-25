Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Blackstone by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Blackstone by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $120.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.96 and its 200-day moving average is $108.60.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BX

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.