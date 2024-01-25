Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Truist Financial

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.21% from the stock’s current price.

BE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 229,639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $313,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

