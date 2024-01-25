Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLMN. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

BLMN stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

