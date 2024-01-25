Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BLFY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,725. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.70 million, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,770,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 33,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 901,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 224,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 58.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 185,834 shares in the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.