Bluzelle (BLZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $123.50 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000727 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $123.50 million and $8.93 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,484,177 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

