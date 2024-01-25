BMO Capital Markets Lowers LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Underperform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $105.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LCII. TheStreet downgraded LCI Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.83.

LCII opened at $114.54 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.43.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.50%.

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after acquiring an additional 206,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 35.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,231,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,644,000 after buying an additional 320,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,836,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,726,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

