BMO Capital Markets Raises Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $72.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Stride Price Performance

NYSE:LRN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.34. 288,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,514. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. Stride has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stride

In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,905. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 5,837.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

