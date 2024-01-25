BMO Capital Markets Trims Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price to $104.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.94.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $101.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $340,672,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.