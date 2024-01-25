BNB Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $293.73 or 0.00737361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $43.93 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,548,011 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,548,069.63794926. The last known price of BNB is 289.01158133 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2034 active market(s) with $992,215,044.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

