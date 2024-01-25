BNB Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $293.73 or 0.00737361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $43.93 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,548,011 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,548,069.63794926. The last known price of BNB is 289.01158133 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2034 active market(s) with $992,215,044.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
