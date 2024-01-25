BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issues Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,228. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.23. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.88.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

