Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $3,517.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,555.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $3,496.75 on Thursday. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,289.69 and a twelve month high of $3,669.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,376.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,141.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 149.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

