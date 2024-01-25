Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,323 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $229,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.83. 6,669,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,682,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

