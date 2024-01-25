Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $23,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $59.92 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

