Braskem (NYSE:BAK) versus NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Head-To-Head Survey

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Braskem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Braskem and NanoXplore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 1 2 2 0 2.20 NanoXplore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Braskem presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 249.79%. NanoXplore has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.31%. Given Braskem’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Braskem is more favorable than NanoXplore.

This table compares Braskem and NanoXplore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem -6.55% -78.09% -5.29% NanoXplore N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Braskem and NanoXplore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $18.69 billion 0.18 -$65.02 million ($2.48) -2.94 NanoXplore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NanoXplore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braskem.

Summary

Braskem beats NanoXplore on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins. This segment also produces and sells polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP); supplies electricity and other inputs to second-generation producers; produces and sells of PE, including the production of green PE from renewable resources; and produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells PP in the United States and Germany. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density PE, and low-density PE in Mexico. It also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fules; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Camaçari, Brazil.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc., a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. In addition, the company offers graphene-enhanced silicon-graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery cells for the electric vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

