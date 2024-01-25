Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.57 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.68) EPS.

Shares of Bread Financial stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52.

BFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $331,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 389,000 shares of company stock worth $12,418,810 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

