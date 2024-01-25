Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Down to $30.50

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $28.88. Bread Financial shares last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 208,070 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on BFH. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.68) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,806.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,418,810. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,464,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,807,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,438,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bread Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,169,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,779,000 after acquiring an additional 830,855 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

