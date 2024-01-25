Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 164 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $18.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.04. The company had a trading volume of 44,052,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,445,547. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $600.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.10.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

