Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $160.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

