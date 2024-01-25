Breakwater Capital Group Buys 196 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank grew its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Boeing Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE BA traded down $11.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.89. 4,608,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,543,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.00. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

