Breakwater Capital Group Buys 79 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock traded down $8.30 on Thursday, hitting $296.20. 477,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $319.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.93 and a 200 day moving average of $291.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

