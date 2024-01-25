Breakwater Capital Group Buys Shares of 4,436 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

EWJ stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.09. 873,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,463,177. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

