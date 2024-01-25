Breakwater Capital Group Has $377,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Breakwater Capital Group reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $20.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.93. 8,010,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,521. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $194.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $177.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

