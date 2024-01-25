Breakwater Capital Group Has $386,000 Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Breakwater Capital Group trimmed its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,794 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,580.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 213,371 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth $15,166,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 822,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 248,077 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.56. 44,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,168. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

