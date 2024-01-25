Breakwater Capital Group Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,792,138,000 after purchasing an additional 495,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,946,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.54. 271,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,830. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $95.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

