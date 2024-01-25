Breakwater Capital Group Has $481,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.83.

Get Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $641.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $597.04 and a 200-day moving average of $542.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $649.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $179.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.