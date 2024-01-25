Breakwater Capital Group Invests $252,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,004,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,778,000 after acquiring an additional 156,427 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.12. The company had a trading volume of 123,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,774. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average of $61.22.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.19%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.