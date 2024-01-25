Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 421 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 184.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,074,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,424,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,688,571. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $160.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $432.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

