Breakwater Capital Group Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

