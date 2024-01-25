Breakwater Capital Group Sells 57 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Breakwater Capital Group cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

SYK stock opened at $307.49 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $248.96 and a 1-year high of $317.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

