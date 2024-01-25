Breakwater Capital Group Trims Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Breakwater Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,187.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSEARCA:ISCG traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,754. The stock has a market cap of $406.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

