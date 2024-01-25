BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 2,320,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,493,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

BRF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BRF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 102,564 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BRF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Stories

