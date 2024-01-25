BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) PT Raised to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BSIG traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,159. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 6,217.39% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

