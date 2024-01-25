Brokerages Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) PT at $64.33

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.33.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,459,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after acquiring an additional 387,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,038,000 after purchasing an additional 66,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

